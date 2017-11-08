Deutsche Bank CEO suggests robots could replace half the company's 97,000 employees

Some very smart people say that robots are going to steal your job.

Researchers at Oxford University estimate that 47 percent of U.S. jobs could be replaced by robots, automated technology and automated intelligence (AI) within the next 20 years. Jeff Hesse, PwC principal and U.S. people and organization co-leader, tells CNBC Make It, "The displacement is already beginning to happen."

Elon Musk told the National Governors Association, "There certainly will be job disruption. Because what's going to happen is robots will be able to do everything better than us." Musk even went so far as to say that "AI is a fundamental risk to the existence of human civilization."

John Cryan, the millionaire CEO of Deutsche Bank, is the latest industry leader to suggest that technology will lead to significant layoffs — and possibly sooner than we think.