Why parents save more to send sons to colleges than they do for daughters

A recent study from the American Association of University Women found that women hold almost two-thirds ($833 billion) of the country's roughly $1.3 trillion of student debt. Men, by comparison, hold just $477 billion.
One reason for this imbalance is that roughly 56 percent of college students are women. A second factor is the gender wage gap, which can make it more difficult for women to pay off their loans.
But what may be the biggest contributing factor is an unexpected one: American families are willing to spend more on their sons' educations than they are on their daughters'.
The Wall Street Journal points to two recent studies that found that families save more for boys to go to college than they do for girls.