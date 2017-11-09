The whole Uber board now agrees that the company should IPO, CEO says: 'The numbers support it'

The IPO deadline of 2019 is not due to pressure from potential investor SoftBank, the ultimate long-term investor, Khosrowshahi said.

Khosrowshahi has already made waves since officially joining Uber at the end of August. He did not inherit an easy company to manage. When he took over, Uber was reeling from regulatory investigations and a workplace culture investigation that resulted in the exodus of key staffers.

In fact, Khosrowshahi said he ignored Uber's calls early on to avoid the "media circus."

"I don't know exactly when it went sideways. Winning can hide rot within an organization, and I think Uber was winning .... and I think winning gave some excuses for bad behavior," Khosrowshahi said.

Khosrowshahi said he has read some of the allegations of sexual harassment at Uber, but he did not ask to see the workplace culture report before taking the job. He said he thought about making it public once he joined the company.

"When I got into this role, I didn't want to take sides. And I wasn't interested .... in what happened in the past. I'm interested in the company, and the employees, and the brand, and how we move forward. Don't tell me what happened, tell me what we're going to do," Khosrowshahi said.

On top of that, the co-founder, Travis Kalanick, was sparring with top investors, dividing the board of directors.

"Over a period of time, I would be foolish not to use Travis' ...incredible knowledge. Some weeks we won't talk, some weeks we talk 10 times," Khosrowshahi said. "I think he understands the 'why,' which is that early on I need my space .... He's been very plain with me that he wants to be involved in the company."

Major investors — like SoftBank — and potential foes — like Alphabet's Waymo — were circling.

"I was really worried about the leaks, etcetera, that were going on, and really happy that my name did not leak until the very end," Khosrowshahi said. "Things are never as bad as the press makes them out to be."

He's also reformulated the company's cultural code from the bottom up as the massive start-up prepares to go public. When Uber's license to operate in London was canceled, Khosrowshahi did something that's stereotypically un-Uber: Apologized.

"I think we were generally immature about how we dealt with regulators," Khosrowshahi said.

But Khosrowshahi is not softening on one of Uber's other battles, namely, a lawsuit from Alphabet's Waymo.

Khosrowshahi also pushed back at proposals that all drivers should be staffers instead of contractors, saying that drivers like to be their own bosses. He pointed to changes Uber has made under his tenure, including tipping, to support driver happiness and higher pay.

"Part of the issue is the cost of insurance, and the biggest winner in this is the insurance companies," Khosrowshahi said. "Believe me, we're not making a ton of money here in the U.S. on the drivers."

