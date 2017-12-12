Why Bill Gates is optimistic about climate change

Even in the face of heart-wrenching videos of starving polar bears in Canada and dramatic wildfires in Southern California, Bill Gates is staying optimistic about our ability to combat climate change.

"This is a pivotal moment. We need to adapt to the climate change that is already affecting the planet, and develop new tools that will keep the problem from getting worse," he writes on his blog. "The good news is that there's a lot of progress to report on both fronts."

Here are four reasons the Microsoft co-founder is feeling positive.