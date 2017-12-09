Firefighters made progress in fighting the massive Thomas fire in Southern California, and as of Saturday morning, more evacuees were allowed to return to their homes.

The Thomas fire has already burned an estimated 148,000 acres and damaged or destroyed more than 550 structures. As of Saturday morning, though, the blaze was 15 percent contained.

"We went from 10 percent containment last night to 15 percent containment this morning," Ventura County Sheriff's Sgt. Kevin Donoghue told CNBC. "We have areas above Ojai that have repopulated."

California Gov. Jerry Brown was scheduled to tour the affected area Saturday and said at a noon press conference, "We're facing a new reality in the state where fires threaten people's lives, their property, their neighborhood, and of course billions and billions of dollars. So we have to have the resources to combat them."