Gene Blevins | Reuters
A local man tries to cope and prays during an early-morning Creek Fire that broke out in the Kagel Canyon area in the San Fernando Valley north of Los Angeles, in Sylmar, California, U.S., December 5, 2017.
Besides lifting evacuation orders in portions of Ojai, authorities also have allowed people to return to Santa Paula and most areas of the city of Ventura, according to Cal Fire's latest update.
Still, thousands of residents remain under mandatory evacuation in the sixth day of the Thomas fire, officials said Saturday.
There are still nearly 4,000 firefighters battling the Thomas fire, including crews from Oregon, Colorado and other states.
The strong winds that helped spread the fire earlier this week have eased, although a so-called red flag warning remained in effect Saturday.
The fires have caused misery for people in the region since it's filled the air with smoke and ash. There also was at least one fire-related fatality on Wednesday, according to Ventura County officials.
There are several other major wildfires in Southern California. Cal Fire tweeted Saturday there are over 700 firefighters from 10 states now on the front lines of the fires in Southern California.
Here's the latest on other wildfires in the region:
- The Creek fire in Los Angeles County stood at 80 percent containment Saturday after scorching more than 15,600 acres and destroying 56 homes and damaging 45 others.
- The Rye fire in Los Angeles County was 65 percent contained Saturday with just over 6,000 acres burned.
- The Skirball fire in Los Angeles County, which damaged or destroyed 18 structures, was at 50 percent containment Saturday morning after burning about 475 acres.
- The Lilac fire in San Diego, which damaged or destroyed at least 120 structures, was 20 percent contained Saturday morning and had burned 4,100 acres.
- The Liberty fire in Riverside County was at 90 percent containment Saturday morning and full containment was expected by 8pm.