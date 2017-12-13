Vanguard founder Jack Bogle hates spending money but has one 'extravagance'

Jack Bogle, 88, has done well for himself. The founder and retired CEO of The Vanguard Group created the very first index fund in 1976 and has accumulated a net worth of somewhere in the low eight figures.

Still, "I really can't stand spending money on myself," he told Reuters in a 2012 interview. "I don't like going into stores, I don't like the whole process of buying things."

His frugality comes from his upbringing. "My father's money vanished in the Great Depression, and he had trouble keeping a job," said Bogle, who started working at age 10, delivering papers. "I learned you work for what you get."