It's one thing to work enough in college to cover your slush fund. It's another thing turn a side hustle into a business that brings in $250 million a year.

But that's exactly what Jay Gill, CEO of Gill Automotive Group, did.

As the "Czar of Cars" discusses on CNBC's "Blue Collar Millionaires," Gill grew up in Fresno, Calif. working in a first-generation Indian family of immigrant farm workers.

"Most kids look forward to summers. I did not look forward to summers because we had to work," he says on the show. Tired of picking grapes and tomatoes and chopping cotton, he says: "I looked forward to going back to school."

With that mindset, he was admitted to California State University, Fresno in 1984. There, to make some money, he began flipping his classmates' cars. Especially towards the end of semesters, he'd see advertisements around campus posted by students trying to get rid of their cars. So Gill would buy them, then resell them to farmers in his community for a small profit.

"If I bought a car for $2000, and I just bought the car in cash, I'd turn around and sell it for $3,500," he tells CNBC Make It. He used money from his summers on the farm to make the purchases and didn't charge any interest when he resold them. But he was able to markup the price because in many instances, these farmers, family friends, would take five or six months to pay him back.