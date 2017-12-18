Super-agent turned CEO used one simple mental trick to get ahead

Hollywood mogul Charles D. King wasn't born at the top: In fact, he began as a trainee in the mail-room of the renowned talent agency William Morris Endeavor and only succeeded by pulling himself up, step by step.

He worked with stars like John Legend and Oprah Winfrey before launching his own multi-platform media company, Macro Ventures, which was behind the production of Denzel Washington's Academy Award-nominated feature film "Fences" in 2016, and more recently, the acclaimed indie film "Mudbound," which Variety predicts may be the first Netflix feature to compete for an Oscar.

King attributes his accomplishments to a simple mental trick that he calls the "as if theory."

It involves, he tells CNBC Make It, acting as if you already are what you strive to become. Like dressing for the job you want rather than the one you have, it helps better position you to achieve your dreams.