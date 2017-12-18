The 13 best resume tips of 2017

This requires some creative thought – which totally pays off. You can start making a list of all the responsibilities you had. Then, write next to each of those responsibilities the accomplishments you made in that responsibility. These will be the bullet points you use in your resume.

Here's an example of two resume statements that one of our writers gives:

Handled accounts for public relations firm



Managed 10 accounts in excess of $5 million annually and came in under budget by 10 percent.



Not only is the second statement rich with detail, it shows how much the applicant accomplished during their time, rather than just what their generic role was. It definitely packs more of a punch.