Billionaire Bill Gates shares 7 reasons to feel good about humanity in 2017

In many ways, 2017 has been a difficult year: Hurricanes left much of Houston underwater and ravaged the Caribbean and Puerto Rico, fatal wildfires quickly spread across several parts of California and concert goers lost their lives in Las Vegas, to name a few.

But there are also things to be optimistic about and Tuesday billionaire Bill Gates highlighted a handful of moments to inspire from this year.

Gates isn't the only billionaire to recognize the importance of optimism. Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg says it's the optimists among us who are successful.

"One of my favorite sayings is that there are two kinds of people in the world: optimists and pessimists. And the saying goes that optimists tend to be successful and pessimists tend to be right," says Zuckerberg, addressing nonprofits in November.

"And the idea is that if you think something is going to be terrible and it is going to fail, then you are going to look for the data points that prove you right and you will find them. That is what pessimists do …

"But if you think that something is possible, then you are going to try to find a way to make it work. And even when you make mistakes along the way and even when people doubt you, you are going to keep pushing until you find a way to make it happen," Zuckerberg says.