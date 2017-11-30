This favorite saying of Mark Zuckerberg reveals the way the Facebook billionaire thinks about life

Mark Zuckerberg is the ultimate success story. He's built one of the most powerful technology platforms in the world and at 33 years old, he is worth more than $70 billion, according to Forbes.

Tuesday, speaking from New York at the Facebook Social Good Forum, the billionaire revealed one of his favorite sayings — and it shows a lot about the way the entrepreneur operates.

"One of my favorite sayings is that there are two kinds of people in the world: optimists and pessimists. And the saying goes that optimists tend to be successful and pessimists tend to be right," says Zuckerberg, dressed, of course, in a grey T-shirt and jeans, addressing a roomful of 300 community members and nonprofits.

"And the idea is that if you think something is going to be terrible and it is going to fail, then you are going to look for the data points that prove you right and you will find them. That is what pessimists do," says Zuckerberg, according to a live stream on Zuckerberg's Facebook page.