Money

The 10 richest millennials in the world

Guillermo Gutierrez | Getty Images
Mark Zuckerberg

Millennials make up a small portion of the global ultra wealthy population: 3.2 percent.

But "while small in number, this generation of wealth is highly influential in how businesses are tailoring their development strategies," notes Wealth-X in its latest report, "UHNW Millennials: A Growing Generation of Wealth."

The research firm also notes that the majority, 66 percent, of ultra-wealthy millennials are self-made, which is the same share as for all ultra wealthy individuals.

Here are the 10 richest millennials — defined as those born between 1980 and 1995 — in the world, provided by Wealth-X.

10. Tao Wang

CEO, SZ DJI Technology

Year born: 1980
Net worth: $3.6 billion

9. Brian Joseph Chesky

CEO, Airbnb

Year born: 1981
Net worth: $3.9 billion

8. Hao Yan

Chairman and CEO, China Pacific Construction Group

Year born: 1986
Net worth: $4 billion

7. Scott Daniel Duncan

Shareholder, Enterprise Products Partners

Year born: 1982
Net worth: $4.4 billion

6. Jong Un Kim

Leader, North Korea

Year born: 1983
Net worth: $4.6 billion

5. Eduardo Luiz Saverin

Co-Founder, B Capital Group

Year born: 1982
Net worth: $10 billion

4. Hugh Richard Louis Grosvenor

Head, Grosvenor Estate

Year born: 1991
Net worth: $12.9 billion

3. Dustin Aaron Moskovitz

CEO, Asana

Year born: 1984
Net worth: $16.9 billion

2. Huiyan Yang

Vice Chairman, Country Garden Holdings

Year born: 1981
Net worth: $20 billion

1. Mark Zuckerberg

Chairman, Facebook

Age: 1984
Net worth: $78.5 billion

