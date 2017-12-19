The 10 richest millennials in the world

Millennials make up a small portion of the global ultra wealthy population: 3.2 percent.

But "while small in number, this generation of wealth is highly influential in how businesses are tailoring their development strategies," notes Wealth-X in its latest report, "UHNW Millennials: A Growing Generation of Wealth."

The research firm also notes that the majority, 66 percent, of ultra-wealthy millennials are self-made, which is the same share as for all ultra wealthy individuals.

Here are the 10 richest millennials — defined as those born between 1980 and 1995 — in the world, provided by Wealth-X.