3 things Guy Kawasaki learned from working with Steve Jobs

"One of the things that made Steve so successful," Kawasaki told CNBC Make It at the New York Synergy Global Forum, "was he was such a perfectionist."

Every time Jobs would review a product, he would push his team to go over it and make updates until he thought it was perfect. The process, which was sometimes lengthy and arduous, encouraged others to ensure they presented their best possible product the first time around, so as to decrease the back and forth.

"It starts feeding upon itself," Kawasaki says, "because as soon as people know that, 'Wow when I go to Steve, I better have my act together, then people get their act together and it becomes more efficient.'"

In other words, his perfectionism was contagious.

"Everybody ups their game, and then [Jobs] has to hammer you less," he says.

Though Kawasaki says he doesn't have the same exact leadership style as Jobs, he does say that the tech visionary's high standards made the company more successful.