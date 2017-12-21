Mark Cuban: The 3 best tips to save more money in 2018

Step one in Cuban's playbook: "Don't use credit cards," Cuban tells CNBC Make It.

"If you use a credit card, you don't want to be rich," Cuban writes in a 2008 blog post.

It was a lesson he learned the hard way. "I would charge something and think I would be able to pay it off and then not be able to. I can't tell you how many credit cards I had ripped up," he tells Money.

"[T]he 18 percent or 20 percent or 30 percent you're paying in credit card debt is going to cost you a lot more than you could ever earn anywhere else." On average, credit cards charge 16.7 percent interest, according to Bankrate.com.

Fellow "Shark Tank" investor Robert Herjavec agrees.

"When I was young, I would carry a balance on my credit card," Herjavec tells CNBC Make It. "My advice — pay off your credit cards every month and therefore pay no interest. Credit card interest is probably the most expensive loan you could ever get."