It costs upward of $250 just to register for the New York City marathon. And if you get to race day by participating the "9+1 program," it can cost more than $500 to run the 26.2 miles.

But it's well worth the price. As Kathleen Elkins, Money reporter, wrote of her experience this year: "Running the streets of New York City with 50,000 other people, and surrounded by even more cheering fans lining the streets, is surreal. It's an experience that will leave your cheeks just as sore from smiling as your calves are from running the next day."

Here's a full explanation from Elkins on why the NYC Marathon is something she's willing to shell out for annually.