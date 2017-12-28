Bill Gates says people with these 3 skills will be successful in the future job market

If you're thinking about what's next for your career, consider taking the advice that Microsoft co-founder and self-described futurist Bill Gates has about the job market.

He frequently works with inventors and industry disrupters, reads books about the future of humanity and funds projects to advance communities.

And based on the data he's collected, Gates concludes that people with three backgrounds will be the most in-demand from here on out: science, engineering and economics.

Workers proficient in those subjects will be "the agents of change for all institutions," Gates told LinkedIn Executive Editor Daniel Roth in a 2016 interview.

"I do think of basic knowledge of the sciences, math skills, economics — a lot of careers in the future will be very demanding on those things," Gates says.