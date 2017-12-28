VISIT CNBC.COM

Careers

Careers

Bill Gates says people with these 3 skills will be successful in the future job market

Bill Gates
Lacy O’ Toole | CNBC
Bill Gates

If you're thinking about what's next for your career, consider taking the advice that Microsoft co-founder and self-described futurist Bill Gates has about the job market.

He frequently works with inventors and industry disrupters, reads books about the future of humanity and funds projects to advance communities.

And based on the data he's collected, Gates concludes that people with three backgrounds will be the most in-demand from here on out: science, engineering and economics.

Workers proficient in those subjects will be "the agents of change for all institutions," Gates told LinkedIn Executive Editor Daniel Roth in a 2016 interview.

"I do think of basic knowledge of the sciences, math skills, economics — a lot of careers in the future will be very demanding on those things," Gates says.

Bill Gates tours an engineering lab at Science Leadership Academy on April 29, 2010.
Gilbert Carrasquillo/Getty Images
Bill Gates tours an engineering lab at Science Leadership Academy on April 29, 2010.

You don't have to be an expert in coding or the periodic table, but having the ability to think the way these experts do will help you tremendously.

"[It's] not necessarily that you'll be writing code, but you need to understand what can engineers do and what can they not do," the Microsoft co-founder says.

They'll likely be revolutionizing your industry, he says.

If you're interested in picking up one of Gates' favorite books, check out his list of top reads from 2016.

This is the top lesson from Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's favorite book
This is the top lesson from Bill Gates and Warren Buffett's favorite business book   

This is an updated version of a previously published article.

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...