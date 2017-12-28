I love setting goals.

Every December, I sit down with a fresh new notebook and spend a few hours mulling over what I want to accomplish in the coming 12 months. And, for the past three years, one of these New Year's resolutions has remained the same: Read 40 books.

It's cemented its place on the list year after year because I never quite manage to hit the target. I always come up a few books short.

To some, reading 40 books over the course of a year might seem easy — just ask my best friend, who read upwards of 60 in 2017 alone. To others, it's an implausibly difficult goal. But for me, it's a solid balance between stretching myself to read more without setting the bar so high that I think I have no chance of ever reaching it.