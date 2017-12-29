Here’s the No. 1 sign that you can afford to buy a home in 2018

If you're aiming to purchase a home in 2018, it's time to start saving. And then to save some more.

Between putting money down, keeping up with mortgage payments and repairs and maintaining your emergency fund, you can never have too much stashed away.

But how much do you need, really, before you're ready to make a purchase?

Eric Roberge, CFP and founder of Beyond Your Hammock, tells CNBC Make It that the biggest sign you've saved up enough is if you could comfortably afford to move in today.

"The No. 1 sign that you have enough saved for buying a home is that you can easily put 20 percent down, have 10 percent for closing costs and other move-in expenses and feel comfortable affording the expected monthly mortgage payment," he says.