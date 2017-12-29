Why Ed Sheeran still sticks to an old New Year's resolution to not use a cell phone

In an interview on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," the musician explained how getting rid of his phone was an old New Year's resolution he made to himself to help relieve stress.

"I bought an iPad, and then I just work off of email, and it's so much less stress," he said. "I don't wake up in the morning and have to answer 50 messages of people asking for stuff. It's just like, I wake up and have a cup of tea."

Sticking to his same New Year's resolution today, Sheeran says that unplugging from his phone and social media has brought a lot of balance to his life.

"I feel like life is all about balance, and my life wasn't balanced," he told E! News. "Taking it all off the scale balanced it, oddly enough."

Similar to Sheeran's no phone resolution, media mogul Arianna Huffington has also developed a method that helps her to completely unplug and be more productive.