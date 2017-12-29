Why self-made millionaire Marcus Lemonis doesn't make New Year's resolutions

While many people start the year with a list of new goals they want to accomplish, self-made millionaire Marcus Lemonis makes it clear that he isn't one of them.

"I don't know that I specifically make New Year's resolutions," he tells CNBC Make It. "I think that I typically make a new resolution when something bad happens or I have a failure or something doesn't go the way I think it should."

Rather than applying the "new year, new me" mantra only at the top of the year, the star of CNBC's "The Profit" says he's not shy about setting new goals whenever he feels the time is right.