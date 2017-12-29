VISIT CNBC.COM

Why self-made millionaire Marcus Lemonis doesn't make New Year's resolutions

While many people start the year with a list of new goals they want to accomplish, self-made millionaire Marcus Lemonis makes it clear that he isn't one of them.

"I don't know that I specifically make New Year's resolutions," he tells CNBC Make It. "I think that I typically make a new resolution when something bad happens or I have a failure or something doesn't go the way I think it should."

Rather than applying the "new year, new me" mantra only at the top of the year, the star of CNBC's "The Profit" says he's not shy about setting new goals whenever he feels the time is right.

"I almost have this reset, and I don't use the calendar year as a time to do that," he says. "I use a mistake that I've made or a decision that I made that didn't go right, I use that time to do it."

While setting goals and sticking to them can be challenging, Lemonis says as he's gotten older, he's gotten into the habit of only setting short-term and obtainable goals that he knows are within his reach.

"Things that I know I can accomplish and things that aren't really all about my benefit," he adds. "Like I have a goal of really improving somebody or improving a particular thing in my life, and it doesn't always necessarily have to tie to me. It's something that I need to do to help somebody else."

