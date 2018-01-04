Mark Zuckerberg just made a 2018 resolution—here's how he and other leaders approach their goals

After the champagne is finished and the confetti cleaned up, there are usually two camps of people: Those who set New Year's resolutions, and those who do not. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg falls in the former category.

Zuckerberg — a longtime advocate of new year, new goals — publicly pledged his new, lofty challenge for 2018 on Thursday.

While a slew of Zuckerberg's past goals ranged from the simple (wearing a tie every day in 2009) to the sophisticated (building artificial intelligence to help run his home and assist with work in 2016), none have been quite as big as Zuckerberg's 2018 promise: fixing Facebook's most severe issues.

"The world feels anxious and divided, and Facebook has a lot of work to do — whether it's protecting our community from abuse and hate, defending against interference by nation states, or making sure that time spent on Facebook is time well spent," Zuckerberg writes in a Facebook post.

"My personal challenge for 2018 is to focus on fixing these important issues. We won't prevent all mistakes or abuse, but we currently make too many errors enforcing our policies and preventing misuse of our tools. If we're successful this year then we'll end 2018 on a much better trajectory."

Zuckerberg also points out looming questions in the field — like whether technology is a decentralizing or centralizing force, and the positive and negative aspects of trendy technology such as encryption and cryptocurrency — and says he's interested in going deeper and studying these issues.

"This will be a serious year of self-improvement and I'm looking forward to learning from working to fix our issues together," Zuckerberg writes.

