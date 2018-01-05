Mark Zuckerberg is looking into cryptocurrency—here's what other top investors think

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg says Facebook will be looking into cryptocurrency in the new year.

"There are important counter-trends to this — encryption and cryptocurrency — that take power from centralized systems and put it back into people's hands," Zuckerberg wrote in his 2018 mission statement, issued on Thursday. "But they come with the risk of being harder to control. I'm interested to go deeper and study the positive and negative aspects of these technologies, and how best to use them in our services."

Should you be looking into digital currency too? Here's what top investors have to say: