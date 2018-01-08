Here’s the best credit card if you love to travel

Paying with a credit card over cash or a debit card is the smart choice much of the time, many experts agree, as long as you can pay off your balance each month in full, since plastic can offer both protection and rewards.

But with hundreds of cards to choose from, narrowing down the best options for you and your lifestyle can be challenging. Luckily, financial services site WalletHub worked with a team of experts to crunch the numbers and determine which cards lead the pack in various categories for 2018.

If your priority is to see the world, WalletHub's pick for the best credit card for you is the Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card. The card is free for the first year and charges an annual fee of $95 after that. You'll need relatively good credit to be approved for it.

However, it comes with a host of flexible perks that can be applied to almost any trip. Here are the highlights: