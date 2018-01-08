The Tesla boss and billionaire entrepreneur Elon Musk dropped a few bits of entertaining intrigue over the weekend: He says Tesla will build out one of the electronic vehicle charging stations in Los Angeles like an old drive-in movie theater.

"Gonna put an old school drive-in, roller skates & rock restaurant at one of the new Tesla Supercharger locations in LA," Musk tweeted Saturday.

He said it would be located near the 405, a north-south highway running through Los Angeles.

When a twitter user asked if there will be popcorn, Musk responded "of course." "And an outdoor screen that plays a highlight reel of the best scenes in movie history," he added.

A drive-in menu (food, presumably?) will come up automatically when you pull into the drive in, Musk says.

The idea was popular on Twitter, with the first proposal tweet getting more than 176,000 "likes" (as of the time this story was published).

One fan group went so far as to create a mock-up of the idea.

It's unclear whether Musk is serious about the plan. "At this time we don't have anything to add beyond what Elon has shared in his tweets," a Tesla spokesperson tells CNBC Make It. But Musk recently promised via Instagram to include his own cherry red Tesla in a SpaceX test flight, which he confirmed was true.

"Test flights of new rockets usually contain mass simulators in the form of concrete or steel blocks. That seemed extremely boring. Of course, anything boring is terrible, especially companies, so we decided to send something unusual, something that made us feel. The payload will be an original Tesla Roadster, playing Space Oddity, on a billion year elliptic Mars orbit," Musk wrote on his own personal Instagram page.

Musk often uses Twitter to connect with his customers and drop hints about upcoming product releases. However, some have argued it's also a way for Musk to distract from more important issues with the business.

Tesla has been falling woefully behind in delivering on its production promises and the electric vehicle company is burning through cash as it tries to ramp up those production delivery numbers.

One Twitter user writes of the drive-through idea: "You should probably worry more about meeting production targets but okay."

