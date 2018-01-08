How mismatched socks helped this millennial with no relevant experience land his dream job

To perfect your interviewing skills, you're going to have to do your homework. Brandon Santulli took this to heart, and it helped him ace an interview with the CEO of his dream company, in an industry where he had no experience.

In 2015, Santulli graduated with a degree in Politics, Philosophy, and Economics but he quickly realized he wanted an entirely different career. "A couple years after graduating, I knew I wanted to enter the world of tech — despite my non-tech major," he says. "Once I found out I landed an Executive Assistant interview with WayUp's CEO, I knew I'd have to get creative in order to get my foot in the door."