Jay Leno: The No. 1 thing you should do to stand out and get hired

If you can't meet face-to-face, write a personal letter, says Leno: "If there's somebody you admire, be it in show business or finance or whatever, write those people a letter. Don't write it in crayon on a paper bag like a psycho. Write a proper business letter."

It will stand out more so than an email or resume. "I'm always amazed at the number of people that say, 'Well, I sent an email. I didn't get any response.' No, but if you send a handwritten letter or if you deliver it yourself," that can be more memorable, says Leno.

Even if your personal letter or face-to-face meeting doesn't land you a job, chances are, you'll get something out of it, Leno says: "I find most people like to help young people. I do.

"Whenever I meet people that want to be comedians, I'm excited for them. I sit down. I talk to them. I tell them what worked for me. What didn't work for me. And most people are willing to do that."

