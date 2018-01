When it comes to sharpening negotiation skills, cash can help.

According to billionaire and "Shark Tank" star Mark Cuban, a pocket full of cash can be a powerful negotiation tool: "I tell people all the time, if you're out — you're going to take a yoga class and they want to charge you $30, say: 'Look, I've got 20 [dollars].' You know what, they're going to take it.

"Negotiating with cash is a far better way to get a return on your investment."

