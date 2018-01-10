Here's how much 'Shark Tank's' Kevin O'Leary says you should spend on an engagement ring

With Valentines' Day quickly approaching, engagement season is in full swing.

For all of the lovebirds swooning over the idea of proposing to their significant other — and planning to shell out big bucks to do it — Kevin O'Leary has a dose of reality for you.

"From the day you're born, there is a whole industry of people trying to figure out how to extract money from you," O'Leary tells CNBC Make It. "One of the best at doing it are the guys that make wedding rings."

Indeed, conventional wisdom holds that you should spend one to three months' salary on an engagement ring — but that idea actually began as part of a campaign by a diamond retailer in the 1930s.

So ditch that rule, says O'Leary.

"[Ring retailers] tell you ... you should go into debt, you should put it on your credit card," he says.

"How about this idea? Don't buy one!"