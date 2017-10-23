Before you buy that engagement ring, strategize how to make the most of your budget.

Fall is a prime time for ring shopping, ahead of the holiday (and engagement) season. Last year, six of the 10 most popular dates to get engaged landed in December, according to a report from WeddingWire.com.

"Engagement season starts at Thanksgiving, and it runs through Valentine's Day, with a concentration at Christmas and New Year's," said Anne Chertoff, trends expert for WeddingWire. "It's family time… they want to show mom and dad the ring, and pop some Champagne."