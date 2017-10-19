During this year's Halloween celebrations, make sure you're not setting yourself up for a truly frightening pet-related bill.

Veterinarians often see an uptick in emergency visits around Halloween. Insurer Petplan says the number of claims related to chocolate toxicity and other kinds of food poisoning have jumped as much as 140 percent in the weeks bracketing Halloween, compared with an average week. The dollar amount of those claims trends 33 percent pricier, too, at an average $1,100. (That's if you don't have pet insurance.)

"Unfortunately, this is still a big and growing problem," said Dr. Jennifer Maniet, staff veterinarian for Petplan. "Our pets just love to pick things off the ground, and sometimes we notice and sometimes we don't."

Given that a quarter of Americans don't have any emergency savings, an unexpected bill of several hundred dollars (or even several thousand) is a pretty scary prospect. Watch out for these three common holiday hazards: