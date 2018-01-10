Warren Buffett is one step closer to naming his successor—here's a key trait he'll be looking for

On Wednesday, Warren Buffett appointed Gregory Abel and Ajit Jain to the Berkshire Hathaway board as vice chairs, hinting that one of them is the most likely candidate to eventually take over.
Buffett told CNBC that this is "part of a movement to succession over time," although both the billionaire and his partner Charlie Munger will continue in their respective roles and be in charge of significant investment decisions for the company.
This isn't the first time that the 87-year-old has dropped hints about the future of his company. At the Berkshire Hathaway 2017 Annual Shareholders Meeting Buffett shared one key qualification he's looking for in Berkshire's next CEO: The new boss shouldn't be in it for the money.