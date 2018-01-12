Jeff Bezos donated $33 million to pay 'dreamers'' tuition. Here are 8 other CEOs who've spoken up

When President Donald Trump announced in September that his administration would be ending theDeferred Action for Childhood Arrivals(DACA) Program, hundreds of the world's most influential business leaders spoke up. Over 400 CEOs, founders and business leaders signed a letter urging Trump to preserve the DACA program and protect undocumented immigrants brought to the U.S. as children, known as "dreamers."
Today, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos underscored his support with a $33 million donation to an organization that provides scholarships for dreamers.
TheDream.Us, a nonprofit working toward college access for dreamers, announced that Bezos and his wife MacKenzie's donation will fund 1,000 scholarships. Since dreamers are not eligible for federal financial aid, donations like Bezos' are particularly valuable.