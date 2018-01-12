Jeff Bezos just donated $33 million in college scholarships for 'dreamers'

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos donated $33 million in college scholarships for "dreamers" — childhood undocumented immigrants granted stay in the country under the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.

TheDream.Us, a nonprofit working toward college access for undocumented immigrants, said the donation from Bezos and his wife MacKenzie is the largest in the organization's history and will fund 1,000 scholarships.

"My dad came to the U.S. when he was 16 as part of Operation Pedro Pan," Bezos said in a statement. "He landed in this country alone and unable to speak English. With a lot of grit and determination – and the help of some remarkable organizations in Delaware – my dad became an outstanding citizen, and he continues to give back to the country that he feels blessed him in so many ways."

Bezos' wealth recently hit record levels. The e-commerce founder is now worth more than Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates ever was, in absolute terms, but Gates has donated billions through his charitable foundation.

Bezos seems to be taking up a similar path, even requesting philanthropic ideas from his Twitter followers in June.

In September, Bezos signed an open letter alongside nearly 400 U.S. executives urging President Donald Trump to continue to extend protections for the childhood immigrants.

The president ended DACA protections in September, but has faced court challenges in the months since.