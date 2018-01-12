Here's why Mark Cuban and Jay Leno are skeptical about credit cards

The majority of Americans own a credit card. And more than half of all credit card holders use plastic for everyday spending.

But you'll rarely catch self-made millionaire Jay Leno using this common form of payment. "I don't lease things. I don't buy stuff on credit," the former "Tonight Show" host tells CNBC Make It. "If I can't afford it, I don't buy it."

That includes a home, Leno says: "I didn't buy my house until I had cash enough to afford it. Obviously, that's crazy. Not everybody can do that, and not many people can, but I was fortunate enough to do that and that's just my way."

"The idea of writing a check every month to something, that would drive me crazy," the comedian continues. "Just let me buy it. Here's the money, give me the thing, thank you, we're all set."