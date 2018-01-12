The cities with the best and worst credit scores in 2017

High credit scores are making a comeback.

A new report from Experian reveals that, in the U.S., the average credit score in 2017 was 675, up two points from 2016. That's the highest average credit score since 2012. Credit scores are starting to bounce back from the financial crisis of 2008 and are now just four points away from the 2007 average of 679.

"The trend line that we are seeing is quite promising. With employment and consumer confidence on the rise, we've made great progress as a country since the recession," says Michele Raneri, vice president of analytics and new business development at Experian.

"The economy is expected to expand at a healthy pace this year supported by access to affordable consumer credit and we believe that credit will continue to rebound. All of the factors point towards a good year for credit in 2018."