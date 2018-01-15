3 things Martin Luther King, Jr. learned from his mentor

We all admire Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. and the heroic way in which he lived his life. But who did this great reverend look up to? And most importantly, what did he learn from his mentor?
One of Dr. King's mentors was Ralph Bunche, a professor at Howard University and diplomat who served at the US State Department and United Nations. Bunche was the first African American to win the Nobel Peace Prize in 1950 for his work negotiating a peace agreement between Israelis and Arabs. Bunche was also involved in the Civil Rights movement, and he attended the 1963 March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom where Dr. King delivered his "I Have a Dream" speech.
Here are three things that Dr. King and his fellow civil rights leaders learned from Bunche: