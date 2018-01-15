3 things Martin Luther King, Jr. learned from his mentor

First, buckle down and focus. During the 1960s, the great reverend was taking on the issues of civil rights, poverty, and the Vietnam War. Bunche thought that King was spreading himself too thin and the movement would suffer as a result. Bunche thought they could accomplish more by concentrating their efforts on concrete actions. Indeed, King and his team emphasized attaining real and tangible results like passing the Voting Rights Act of 1965 that prohibited discrimination in voting. "We wouldn't march for every issue," said Ambassador Andrew Young, a leader of the civil rights movement and close friend of Dr. King.

Second, be less public. Bunche felt that civil rights leaders were too public with their opinions and actions, and that they should work more discreetly to generate less controversy. When King came out publicly against the Vietnam War, Bunche said: "Right now, I am convinced, [King] is making a very serious tactical error which will do much harm to the civil rights struggle." Nevertheless, Dr. King and civil rights leaders came to appreciate the wisdom of Bunche. "We learned that you can get anything you want done, as long as you give others credit," said Ambassador Young. "When you are too public, it can be dangerous," he said.