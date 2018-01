Billionaire tech entrepreneur Elon Musk is pretty active on Twitter, making time to respond to consumer feedback. And lately he's also been dropping hints about what to expect in future Tesla models.

As CEO of electric vehicle company Tesla and aerospace company SpaceX, Musk's interaction with consumers is not onlysmart leadership, but it's also won him praise from his fan base.

Here are a handful of the updates Musk has made in recent weeks.