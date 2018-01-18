For instance, they donate to their church every month, along with nonprofit organizations that help children and families in need. "We now are able to make the decisions for ourselves and our family that support time together and time serving others," says Jennifer.
She and her husband also avoid credit cards so they're not tempted to overspend. "We no longer use credit cards, but only cash and debit, and every penny is accounted for every month."
Now that Jennifer reclaimed control of her financial destiny, she doesn't regret the sacrifices she made along the way. "The work to pay off debt is a tough road, but in the end, it is so worth it."
Come up with a plan of attack for your debt
If you've got debt looming over your head, you know how overwhelming it can feel. It might even be tempting to ignore it altogether. But pretending your debt doesn't exist will only make the situation worse.
Devising a plan will help you regain control over your finances. Because the debt snowball method shows your progress, it can propel you toward your goals.
"Every time the snowball rolls over, it picks up more snow," says Ramsey. "Once you get a few quick wins under your belt, you've got momentum!"
You can use this momentum to race to the finish line of debt payoff. Consider downsizing your lifestyle like Jennifer did to get there even faster — or check out these tips for paying your student loans off ahead of schedule.
This article originally appeared on Student Loan Hero.