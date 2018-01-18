According to Ramsey, closing out even a small loan balance will push you to keep going. "It lights your fire," Ramsey says. "Quick wins get you motivated to keep going."

However, the debt snowball method does have one potential drawback: It won't necessarily save you the most on interest.

If saving money on interest is your priority, consider the debt avalanche method instead. The avalanche strategy requires you to pay off the debt with the highest interest rate first, rather than prioritizing the smallest balances.

The debt avalanche method saves money on interest, but it could take longer before you completely close an account. That's why Ramsey prefers the debt snowball strategy, claiming it gives you more of a psychological boost. "Other methods work mathematically, but if we were doing math, you wouldn't have debt," says Ramsey.

Jennifer certainly felt this boost as she paid off her smallest loans first. "Bills disappear one by one, and somewhat fast since you start with the smallest bill," says Jennifer. "With the snowball method, you have a greater sense of success as you pay off bills."

Because she saw her bills disappearing, Jennifer knew her efforts were working — and she was motivated to keep going.