Self-made billionaire Tilman Fertitta says you should still send handwritten thank you cards

Billionaire Tilman Fertitta, the founder of restaurant and hospitality corporation Landry's and the owner of the Houston Rockets, says it's essential to send thank you cards to others.



"In the hospitality business we like letting our customers know how important they are to us," he says. The billionaire spends about $150,000 a year on stationary to thank patrons for visiting his many establishments.

"Customers love to know they're appreciated," says Tilman. "So when you can drop them a little unique note, it really lets them know how you feel."

In this week's episode of CNBC's "Billion Dollar Buyer," Fertitta, who Forbes estimates is worth $3.7 billion, meets with the founder of LoweCo., a luxury stationery business.

CEO Catherine Lowe founded the paper goods company after appearing on season 17 of "The Bachelor" where she met her now-husband, Sean Lowe. While filming, she would send him personalized handwritten notes with quirky message like "I'm vegan but I love the beef" and "Your tush is the only one I want to squish" to show she was thinking about him.

"She started giving me these cards that were just fun and cute and right away I thought, 'this is just someone I want to be around,'" says Sean. "I couldn't help it. I fell in love with her."