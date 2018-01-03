This self-made billionaire says he’s highly successful because he never 'shot for the stars'

We're often told that we should always reach for the stars. In business, however, that may not be the best idea, according to self-made billionaire Tilman Fertitta.

Fertitta has an estimated net worth of $3.6 billion, according to Forbes, and is the owner and CEO of Landry's Inc., one of the largest restaurant corporations in the U.S. His portfolio includes popular chains like Rainforest Cafe, Bubba Gump Shrimp Co. and Mastro's Restaurants.

In September, the Texas native purchased the Houston Rockets basketball team for $2.2 billion and he also stars in CNBC's reality show, "Billion Dollar Buyer," which first premiered in 2016.

During this season's premiere, the hospitality magnate meets with the owner of an athleisure apparel line to discuss the possibility of selling her clothing in one of his stores.

The Los Angeles-based clothing line, which is named Never Too Pretty, has a strong social media following. Women hold up signs that say "Never Too Pretty" and share personal stories about things that they're never too pretty to do.

The company was founded just a few years ago by CEO Cary Williams, a former fighter and full-time Olympic-level boxing coach. However, Williams says that she's looking to move away from being a boxing instructor to focus full-time on her clothing brand.