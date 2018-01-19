VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

Johnny Depp spends $30,000 a month on wine and owns a $75 million town in France—here’s how else he blows his fortune

The craziest things Johnny Depp bought with his $650 million fortune
The craziest things Johnny Depp bought with his millions   

When Johnny Depp has a good year, he makes a fortune — in 2016, he raked in $48 million.

But an on-going legal battle between Depp and his management company, The Management Group (TMG), reveals the star also spends a bundle on an extravagant lifestyle — as much as $2 million a month, according to a previous episode of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide," which explores the issue.

In a January 2017 filing, Depp alleged TMG mismanaged his finances, costing him millions. TMG counterclaimed that Depp dug himself into a financial hole, despite warnings from advisors.

Johnny Depp
Harry Durrant | Getty Images
Johnny Depp

Here are a few things that constitute Depp's monthly bills, according to the lawsuit:

  • $30,000 on wine
  • $300,000 on staff, including 40 full-time employees
  • $150,000 on security for himself and his family
  • $200,000 for a private jet

But the actor has also been know to splurge big.

According to TMG, Depp spent more than $75 million to buy and furnish 14 residences, including an entire village in France. Depp is now trying to unload the town, which features a church, a restaurant and several houses, for $63 million.

Johnny Depp bought an entire chain of islands in the Bahamas for $3.6 million in 2004.
Splash News
Johnny Depp bought an entire chain of islands in the Bahamas for $3.6 million in 2004.

Depp also purchased an entire chain of islands in the Bahamas for $3.6 million in 2004. Three years later, he closed on five separate penthouses in the same Los Angeles building for a collective $7.2 million. He put those properties back on the market in 2016 for $12.78 million.

However, one of Depp's craziest purchases proves even more impractical than a French village. To fulfill a final wish of his late friend, writer and journalist Hunter S. Thompson, who died in 2005, Depp spent $3 million to blast Thompson's ashes from a custom-built canon. The affair also included fireworks, live music and a host of celebrity guests.

Kevin Dees & Nick Segal | Partners Trust, Listing Agents

Excessive? Maybe. But when you're filthy rich, it's a way of life.

Watch a special marathon of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide" on Saturday, January 20, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. EST.

This is an updated version of a previously published article.

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook.

Don't miss: This opulent sundae costs $1,000 — here's what's in it

Millionaires are the only ones who can afford these 5 foods
5 sumptuous meals only the super-rich can afford   
Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...