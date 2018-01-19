When Johnny Depp has a good year, he makes a fortune — in 2016, he raked in $48 million.

But an on-going legal battle between Depp and his management company, The Management Group (TMG), reveals the star also spends a bundle on an extravagant lifestyle — as much as $2 million a month, according to a previous episode of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide," which explores the issue.

In a January 2017 filing, Depp alleged TMG mismanaged his finances, costing him millions. TMG counterclaimed that Depp dug himself into a financial hole, despite warnings from advisors.