VISIT CNBC.COM

Life

Life

Nicholas Cage once blew $150 million on a private island and a dinosaur skull—here's everything he bought

Nick Cage buys pygmy skulls and sea creatures - we're not sure why, but it's amazing
The craziest things Nicolas Cage blew his $150 million fortune on   

Best known for his roles in movies such as "National Treasure" and "Leaving Las Vegas," Nicolas Cage was once a top earner in Hollywood, worth $150 million.

But Cage didn't hold on to his fortune for long. He squandered it away on a string of expensive and often eccentric purchases, eventually facing foreclosure on several properties and owing the IRS $6.3 million in property taxes.

Now worth around $25 million, Cage is taking roles left and right to help pay off his debts.

As chronicled in CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide," here's a glimpse at some of Cage's craziest purchases.

Cage once owned 15 residences, including a $25 million waterfront home in Newport Beach, California, a $15.7 million countryside estate in Newport, Rhode Island, and an $8.5 million abode in Las Vegas, pictured below.

The master bedroom of a luxury home previously owned by actor Nicolas Cage is seen in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Bloomberg | Getty Images
The master bedroom of a luxury home previously owned by actor Nicolas Cage is seen in Las Vegas, Nevada.

He also purchased, for $3.4 million, the infamous LaLaurie mansion in New Orleans, known as one of the most haunted houses in America.

Alamy

Over in Europe, Cage purchased not one but two castles for $10 million and $2.3 million, respectively.

Getty Images : Alamy

$3 million got him a deserted island in the Bahamas.

Shutterstock

He also sprung for a nine-foot-tall burial tomb.

Alamy

And even bought shrunken pygmy heads.

Getty Images

He blew $450,000 on the late shah of Iran's Lamborghini ....

Crankhandle

... and another $150,000 on a pet octopus.

Getty Images

He spent yet another $150,000 on the first Superman comic.

“Action Comics No. 1,″ created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, was first published in June 1938.
The Independent UK
“Action Comics No. 1,″ created by Jerry Siegel and Joe Shuster, was first published in June 1938.

Allegedly, Cage also once outbid fellow actor Leonardo DiCaprio for a 7-million-year-old dinosaur skull. The $276,000 artifact turned out to be stolen, however, and Cage had to return it to the Mongolian government.

Getty Images

This is an updated version of a previously published article.

Watch a special marathon of CNBC's "The Filthy Rich Guide" on Saturday, January 20, from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m. EST.

Don't miss: Johnny Depp spends $200,000 a month on a private jet and $30,000 on wine—here's how else he blows his fortune

The craziest things Johnny Depp bought with his $650 million fortune
The craziest things Johnny Depp bought with his millions   

Like this story? Like CNBC Make It on Facebook!

Primetime Shows

Watch full episodes | TV schedule

Playing

Share this video...

×

Watch Next...