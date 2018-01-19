Jay Leno once bought a Happy Meal at McDonald's with coupons

Jay Leno has millions in the bank, but he doesn't always spend like a millionaire.

Besides his auto collection, which consists of vehicles like the legendary McLaren F1, the comedian is pretty frugal. He hates spending on clothes and still hasn't touched a dime of his "Tonight Show" money.

"I'm not a big splurge guy," Leno tells CNBC Make It, partly because he had Depression-era parents: "They just frightened me to death, saying, 'You gotta save every penny!'"

Perhaps that's why the self-made millionaire still uses coupons, even for fast food.