Former Google career coach: Here's what to do if you think your boss hates you   

Your relationship with your manager is important. Besides making decisions about your compensation, they teach you new skills and can help you achieve your own career goals.

But not everyone has a thriving relationship with their manager. In fact, a 2015 Gallup survey of more than 7,000 people found that 50 percent had left a job to "get away from their manager."

So what do you do if you feel your boss doesn't exactly like you? Jenny Blake, career coach, co-founder of Google's mentorship program and author of the career guide "Pivot: The Only Move that Matters is Your Next One," has some advice.