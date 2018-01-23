How to find a job you’ll want to stay at for good

If you're thinking about jumping the ship this year, you're not alone. According to a new survey from Glassdoor, 35 percent of recruiters, HR professionals and hiring managers anticipate that more employees will leave their companies within the next 12 months.

While finding another job is often an important catalyst for positive change, let's be honest: The process itself is not exactly anyone's idea of a good time. Between resume and cover letter drafting, interviewing and negotiating salary, job seeking can be time-consuming, stressful and draining — so ideally, you want to go through that process as few times as possible.

More from Glassdoor:

15 jobs that pay over $100k at the best places to work

10 companies with perks that save you money

8 signs you're the toxic co-worker in the office

The key to accomplishing that, of course, is finding a job that you'll be happy with for years to come. But how exactly do you find that?

The answer, hiring decision makers believe, is to inform yourself as much as possible during the job search. So the next time you find yourself seeking out a new position, make sure to take the following steps.