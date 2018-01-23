3 steps to regain a sense of direction in your career, according to Marcus Lemonis

Despite not having any formal background in the field, Giordano launched Faded Royalty with the hopes of it becoming a household name.

"Our whole thing is affordable pricing and good quality," Giordano said. "There's only one rule in business: stay in business."

As cool as Lemonis thought the store and products were, the business was in over $56,000 of debt and at risk of closing within a month.

Worse off, Giordano could only afford part-time employees and could not manage to pay himself a salary.

"The company has a lot of potential, but it's not doing well. It's not all about money, it's about contacts, that I'm entering my 40s without a paycheck even though I'm doing what I love," Giordano said. "If I didn't borrow money from my friends and fight to stay alive, I would be out of business."

Lemonis sat with Giordano to straighten out his company financial statements, which to Lemonis' disappointment, he did not have written down. Instead, they worked together using figures listed on tax returns and from Giordano's memory.

"I'm willing to change it, get the business healthy and grow the business where it should be," Giordano said.

Although this was the first time Giordano sat down to work out his company's financial statement, Lemonis managed to successfully get a clear picture of where Giordano's business stood and how it could grow.

"I want to prove to you that you can do it on your own, you are capable. Anybody that has the guts to start a brand and put their ass on the line has all the guts that I like to partner with," Lemonis said.