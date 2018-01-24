VISIT CNBC.COM

Here's how much money Americans think you need to be wealthy in 10 major US cities

Jason McCawley | Getty Images

When it comes to defining wealth, there's no clear cut answer.

In fact, according to a 2017 survey from Charles Schwab, Americans are split on what rich means: Some describe wealth as a specific dollar amount and others as a state of mind.

Survey participants were also asked how much money is required to be considered "financially comfortable" and "wealthy" in their cities.

In the notoriously expensive San Francisco Bay Area, locals say you have to have a net worth of over $1 million just to be financially comfortable. To be rich, you need $4.2 million, which is "more than 50 times greater than the actual median net worth of U.S. households," Charles Schwab reports.

Read on to see what residents of other major U.S. cities think it takes to be financially comfortable there and how much it takes to be wealthy.

Charlotte, North Carolina

To be financially comfortable, you need a net worth of $540,000

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $1.8 million

Denver, Colorado

To be financially comfortable, you need a net worth of $540,000

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $2 million

Chicago, Illinois

To be financially comfortable, you need a net worth of $560,000

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $2 million

Boston, Massachusetts

To be financially comfortable, you need a net worth of $660,000

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $2.1 million

Dallas, Texas

To be financially comfortable, you need a net worth of $670,000

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $2.1 million

Seattle, Washington

To be financially comfortable, you need a net worth of $570,000

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $2.4 million

Los Angeles, California

To be financially comfortable, you need a net worth of $830,000

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $2.6 million

Washington, D.C.

To be financially comfortable, you need a net worth of $780,000

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $3 million

New York, New York

To be financially comfortable, you need a net worth of $1.1 million

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $3.2 million

San Francisco, California

To be financially comfortable, you need a net worth of $1.1 million

To be wealthy, you need a net worth of $4.2 million

