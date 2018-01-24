President Trump's least popular tweet of 2017 was about Mark Cuban

President Donald Trump has tweeted thousands of messages to his 47.1 million followers over the course of his first year in the White House. Some tweets have been received better than others.

One of the most negatively received tweets was about fellow billionaire Mark Cuban, according to a report by UK based data company YouGov.

YouGov analyzed 2,063 tweets Trump sent between Feb. 4, 2017 and Jan. 19, 2018 and asked a sample of 1,000 Americans to rate them on a five-point scale to create a "score," ranging from +200 to -200. The results were recorded in YouGov's tweet index, a sort-able list of tweets and their rankings. Overall, 38 percent of Trump's tweets received a net positive score.

The tweet with the lowest score was a Feb. 12, 2017 tweet from Trump that said, "I know Mark Cuban well. He backed me big-time but I wasn't interested in taking all of his calls. He's not smart enough to run for president!"

It received an overall score of -81. According to YouGov, Democrats gave the tweet a score of -134, Independents gave it a score of -79 and Republicans gave it -18.