    Trump's top 10 tweets during his first year in office

    • President Trump now has more than 47 million followers on Twitter.
    • Trump says he uses social media to "go around" traditional news outlets.
    • ListenFirst Media ranked Trump's top 10 tweets by "likes" and retweets.
    Trump Twitter
    Jaap Arriens | NurPhoto | Getty Images

    It remains to be seen how Donald Trump's presidency may affect the American people, institutions or the U.S. influence in the world. Its impact on social media, however, is beyond dispute.

    Trump has touted his "very powerful" Twitter handle not only for its reach to tens of millions of followers, but as a way to circumvent traditional news media to deliver his message. The president has more than 47 million followers on the site and has sent nearly 37,000 tweets since his account was created in May 2009.

    Of course, the "traditional" media have often fixated on Trump's tweets, which the Justice Department has confirmed are "official statements of the President of the United States."

    During his first year in the White House, Trump has tweeted out his thoughts on foreign policy, cable news networks, sports, Congress and the special counsel's investigation into Russian election meddling — often in the pugnacious style that has become his trademark.

    Some tweets stood head and shoulders above the rest, however. An analysis from ListenFirst Media based on "likes" and retweets unearthed the president's top 10 tweets of his first year in office as of Friday. (The numbers can change since the analysis.)

    Here they are:

    10. Inauguration Day

    9. 2017 Super Bowl

    Before Colin Kaepernick's National Anthem protests in August 2017 sparked a furious backlash against the NFL — Trump himself called any player who kneels during "The Star-Spangled Banner" a "son of a bitch" — the president congratulated the New England Patriots on their Super Bowl victory. Patriots quarterback Tom Brady has long had a friendly relationship with Trump and was spotted with a "Make America Great Again" hat in his locker in 2015.

    8. The first dance

    7. 'I should have left them in jail!'

    In November, three UCLA basketball players were released from Chinese custody after being held on charges of shoplifting. When the father of one of the players played down Trump's role in returning the players home to the U.S., Trump angrily took to Twitter to give himself credit.

    6. Mass shooting response

    5. Pakistan's 'lies & deceit'

    4. Responding to protests

    3. My nuclear button is 'much bigger' 

    Kicking off the New Year in style, Trump responded to reports of North Korea's Kim Jong Un warning that the "nuclear button is always on the desk of my office."

    2. 'Old' vs. 'short and fat'

    Before Trump was measuring nuclear buttons with the North Korean leader, he was trading barbs about physical appearance.

    1. Smacking down 'fake news'

    Trump's presidential campaign turned the phrase "fake news" into both a slogan and a rallying cry. Perhaps no other news outlet received as much criticism from the candidate as CNN, which Trump decried at rallies and on Twitter regularly.

