Trump's top 10 tweets during his first year in office

It remains to be seen how Donald Trump's presidency may affect the American people, institutions or the U.S. influence in the world. Its impact on social media, however, is beyond dispute.

Trump has touted his "very powerful" Twitter handle not only for its reach to tens of millions of followers, but as a way to circumvent traditional news media to deliver his message. The president has more than 47 million followers on the site and has sent nearly 37,000 tweets since his account was created in May 2009.

Of course, the "traditional" media have often fixated on Trump's tweets, which the Justice Department has confirmed are "official statements of the President of the United States."

During his first year in the White House, Trump has tweeted out his thoughts on foreign policy, cable news networks, sports, Congress and the special counsel's investigation into Russian election meddling — often in the pugnacious style that has become his trademark.

Some tweets stood head and shoulders above the rest, however. An analysis from ListenFirst Media based on "likes" and retweets unearthed the president's top 10 tweets of his first year in office as of Friday. (The numbers can change since the analysis.)

Here they are: