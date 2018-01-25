How this self-taught 14-year-old kid became an AI expert for IBM   

Even if specialists could read one page a minute, they still wouldn't be able to finish reading all the information that's being published. Then, it takes time to understand that information and incorporate it into their diagnoses and treatments.
"That's impossible for a human," says Bakshi. "We are simply not capable of that. Our cognition doesn't let us do that."
That's where deeper learning comes in: AI can look at millions of documents within a fraction of a second, understand it and describe it in a way that we can understand.
"It is truly a very useful professional tool for doctors that can augment and save so many lives because of the fact that [the medical profession] is so data dependent," says Bakshi.
The endless possibilities when it comes to AI and healthcare is one of the many reasons why Bakshi sees himself conducting research in this field for the foreseeable future.
"No doubt about it. That's what I'm most passionate about," says the teenager.
However, he admits that understanding and implementing this realm of work can be tricky. "Building every project is a journey," says Bakshi. "But really I love to persevere through those problems because I know that the end result is truly amazing and every single step is a learning process."
To further this learning process, Bakshi plans on attending college but hasn't made any final decisions on which school to attend. However, notable institutions like MIT, Stanford and Harvard have caught his eye because of their "great research work" on topics he finds interesting.
Jobwise, he's considering joining research and development teams at companies like IBM, Google, Microsoft and Apple, but says he's not limiting himself.
"I may be starting my own company that focuses on research, and development and implementation of AI," says Bakshi.
He has also written a book, "Hello Swift!: iOS app programming for kids and other beginners," and a second book on Watson is currently in the works.
The 14-year-old credits his rapid success to his parents, who he says have nurtured his demanding studies and are proud of his work.
"They provided me the exposure and resources right when I needed them the most," says the teen. "Had it not been for my family's support, I wouldn't be working toward my dream to such an extent."
