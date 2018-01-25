How this self-taught 14-year-old kid became an AI expert for IBM   

Realizing that there was a lack of knowledge about programming and machine learning, he made it his YouTube channel's mission to help 100,000 aspiring kids and beginners along their coding journey. Today, he has over 200,000 subscribers.

At age eight, Bakshi taught himself how to develop iOS apps. By age nine, he had his very first app, which teaches multiplication, accepted into the Apple store.

But as time went on, Bakshi lost interest in programming. "I always felt that technology was very limited. I always felt that the moment you put something in, it would become obsolete," says the teen.

His work took a new turn at age 11. While uploading a YouTube video, he stumbled across a documentary on the "question answering" machine IBM Watson and how it played Jeopardy.

This was his first time hearing about artificial intelligence and it instantly cured his boredom. "From there, I was just immediately hooked to IBM Watson and AI," Bakshi recalls.

Within a week, he had built his first Watson app. Named "Ask Tanmay," the app responds back to questions by weighing the best possible answers before spitting out a response.

Shortly thereafter, he came across an IBM service called Document Conversion, which was in alpha at the time. The software's main objective is to convert documents from one format, such as a PDF, to another format like HTML.

Within minutes of playing around with the software, Bakshi discovered a bug. He posted his findings on a programming website and on his personal Twitter.

Some IBMers who were working on the technical side soon took note and contacted him. "It was really really exciting," says Bakshi. "All these IBMers reaching out to me."

Two of those initial contacts eventually became his mentors and assisted him in collaborating with IBM.